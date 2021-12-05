Gad Elmaleh highlights his fake accent and all the cliches about Quebec for French TV

France’s M6 channel “goes above itself” this week by capitalizing on every possible and possible cliché of Quebec culture (one completely imagined) in favor of a culinary show The best pastry chef.

For the occasion, Gad Elmaleh showed off his imitation of a Quebec accent, his fur hat and plaid shirt to present this week’s artistic test: making a cake in honor of lumberjacks and Quebec culture. Dessert named “Checker Sequoia”.

You know, sequoia…this tree that doesn’t grow naturally anywhere in Quebec!

As a bonus, there’s traditional music, images of a beaver and ancestor, and the famous Church can be heard during the audition.

Needless to specify that many Quebecers have expressed their dissatisfaction on social networks, pointing out again that the image of Belle County relayed on French television does not seem to have changed much since the 1950s.

(However, the candy in question looks delicious.)

Anyway, before you go to your wood floss and look for your winter supplies in the general store, take a look at the result in the video below.