Artie paints a picture of science fiction master Isaac Asimov

Inspired by several archives, the fifty-minute painting dedicated to Isaac Asimov by director Matthias Terry delves into the writer’s work, revealing one of these key messages: Humanity cannot waste its financial and emotional resources on endless, meaningless struggles. »

“where are you going ?”

Isaac Asimov’s face appears from a video tape swallowed by an old video recorder. Recreated by artificial intelligence, his image presents a message intended to be a testament, built from excerpts from conferences, books, introductions, articles, interviews and personal letters he produced between 1950 and 1989.

In 1923, Isaac Asimov was 3 years old when his parents emigrated from Russia to the United States. A compulsive reader, young Isaac devours the comic books his father sells at a New York kiosk. Having become a Doctor of Biochemistry, having devoted himself to university teaching, he retired to his library. Objective: to answer the question, where are you going ? »

To achieve this, he published more than five hundred books: science fiction novels and short stories, as well as works on popular science. Author of three major fiction cycles – EstablishmentAnd the robots And the empire – , Isaac Asimov imagined what our future, often near and far, could look like.

Abundant and fascinating stories anticipate the challenges of the contemporary world: virtual universes, totalitarian societies, enslavement technologies or ecological catastrophes…

