27 years after besieging the queen: ‘I have zero,’ says Pierre Brassard, ‘I have no regrets at all’

On October 26, 1995, Pierre Brassard and the comedy group Les Bleus Poudre became famous around the world after trapping Queen Elizabeth II on the phone.

Pierre Brassard, who pretended to be the prime minister at the time, Jean Chretien, spoke for seven minutes with the British monarch.

“I have no regrets,” the comedian said in an interview on Le Bilan, about 27 years after this hoax.

“We were four kids joking around, like delivering a pizza to the neighbor, but the whole world was talking about it,” he adds.

In fact, the story spread around the world and was picked up by many international media outlets, allowing Bleus Poudre to enjoy a completely unexpected platform.

“I was able to go to Italy, on a talk show, and tell 5 million Italians,” says Pierre Brassard.

“For me, he was like the Pope, like Jean-Bertrand Aristide and Brigitte Bardot. It was another cup, but the Queen, I think, was the ultimate character,” he adds.

