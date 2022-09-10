Film shot voluntarily | Quebec Magazine

Shunned by the public institutions that fund cinema, Martin Villeneuve was able to present his film at the Quebec City Film Festival on Friday. 12 works by Imelda Thanks to the wonderful flow of generosity.

All the cast, from Robert Lepage to Michelle Barrett via Jeannette Renaud and Yves Jacques, as well as the artistic team voluntarily worked so that it could become a series of short films, inspired by the last years of the filmmaker’s colorful grandmother’s life. Feature Film.

Nobody got a penny, says Martin Villeneuve.

“In nine years, I’ve gotten nothing but rejections from SODEC and Telefilm Canada, despite the accolades for short films. What I didn’t get on the one hand, I got a hundredfold on the other in generosity and time,” he rejoices.

Villeneuve, does not help

Being the brother of Denis Villeneuve, one of our greatest filmmakers, doesn’t give you a free pass, only the person who first appeared on the big screen with a sci-fi movie can be noticed. March and AprilIn 2012.

“On the contrary, it hurts me a lot. The doors are closed. Listen, my next movie, which I’ve been working on for five years, was supposed to feature Isabel Hubert and Anthony Hopkins. The actors were confirmed, I had the script for reinforced concrete and Dennis as executive producer. Telefilm Canada said no. Uninteresting project. Same Imelda’s answer,” says Martin Villeneuve, still pissed.

contempt

In these circumstances, show 12 works by Imelda To the FCVQ it was contempt for those who did not believe in it.

“In a way, I’m proud that they made me feel for years that my cinema wasn’t fun, but it’s public money. Even if they didn’t like it.” March and April-I’ve been around the world. She became the first Quebec to speak at a TED conference in 30 years, and the film paid for itself through online sales. »

In addition to the theatrical release of his family movie, scheduled for release on October 28, Martin Villeneuve is working on a television adaptation of the animated series of the Quebec comic strip. red ketchup.

FCVQ continues to show the movie this evening snow angel, At the Diamond Theatre.