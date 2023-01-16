Artificial intelligence is not students. In Australia, after the scams, there are exams

Major educational institutions in the country have now added a new provision to their rules, according to which the use of artificial intelligence is a fraud. The representative of the group, Dr. Matthew Brown. The information came from the British press Watchman.

For example, an application called ChatGPT, which generates text arbitrarily on a call or question, was launched in November by OpenAI. At New York public colleges, colleges have banned it from all classes due to concerns about its negative impact on student learning and the potential for plagiarism.

The AI ​​answer is complete, complex, and doesn’t stick to something students often fail to do. One of the academics who tested it is out to change the application.

Australian academics are now struggling with the capabilities of ChatGPT and similar technologies, but at the same time want to provide an academic environment for high-quality and profitable writing. Our universities have revised the way they will conduct the internal classified exam in 2023 under written supervision, and therefore the same course of exams as the pen and paper exam. Processing is evaluated according to the wheels, or trying to keep up with developments in the field of artificial intelligence.

For example, the Australian National University in Canby has announced that it has changed the way students’ work is assessed so that it relies more on laboratory activities and fieldwork, better timing of exams, and therefore more wall presentations.

Even some circles in Australia are now literally saying that creating student work content with the help of AI would be considered a form of fraud. Speaking to one, he said that although the institution had so far only recorded a few such cases and fraud was generally at a very low level, the university was preparing for a change in assessment processes and an improvement in detection strategy.

We want AI to help students learn and in the future it will be a tool we will use at work. Therefore, we first have to teach our students how to use it legitimately, the bike reps said.

Our teachers are now giving crisis advice on how they will assess exams in the new year and whether plagiarism protocols are in place, said Toby Walsh, a professor of artificial intelligence at the University of New Wales.

According to him, students use artificial intelligence to create essays. We should have known it was coming, Professor Walsh admitted, as we tend to sleep in the future. According to him, with the advancement of advanced software, including OpenAI’s GPT-4, a simple destruction of the platform is unfair.

Like the temptations of arms

There is, of course, a technical solution to the problem of abusive AI, such as a digital watermark. But according to experts, you can simply run another program to remove it. It’s like an armed seduction that never ends, and you never win, said the professor. According to him, AI technology has great potential for innovation and efficiency in the training sector. We don’t want to destroy literacy, but did calculators destroy mathematical literacy? Ask Walsh.

Flinders University in Adelaide is one of the first colleges in Australia to introduce an anti-fraud policy. An academic integrity strike in an era of rapidly declining technologies is a standing call for us, said university vice president Romy Losunov.

It is also concerned about the emergence of increasingly sophisticated script generators, the latest being Chat GPT, which are capable of generating highly suggestive content and increasing the rate of discovery. Rather than banning students from using this software, we want to help faculty and students use digital tools to support learning, the professor concluded, according to The Guardian.