Charles Philibert-Thibotte wins in Boston 5km

Charles Philibert-Thiboutot took the opportunity to sign a Canadian record by crossing the finish line after 13 minutes and 35 seconds of effort. Paul Williams set the national mark at 13:36 in Carlsbad, California in June 1986.

Ethiopian Senbeir Teferi won the women’s race with a time of 14.49 seconds.

I’m really happy reassured Charles Philibert Tiboutot, reached by phone from Radio Canada. Honestly, this isn’t the strongest Canadian record out there, but it’s still my first Canadian record.

The 31-year-old specializes in the 1500m, a discipline that already has its criteria for world championship participation. The Boston 5k was an opportunity for him to work on his sense of endurance and racing.

The 1500 is still my goal, but since I’m in a position of preference, we’re working more on endurance. The way the races are done in the 1500, it should show excellent endurance. That was the goal and it paid off. Excellent shape.

The first third of the race was very slow. There are two athletes, a Moroccan and a Kenyan, who dealt a strong blow. they broke up. I hesitated to follow them, but told myself I had to do it if I wanted to win. We were the three who took turns leading the race in the wind. It was windy in Boston.

For the last kilometer, Kenny and I stayed. I told myself I had to increase the speed to prevent the peloton from catching up with us. I started making one step, then two steps… In fact, the Kenyan Peloton caught up and I managed to win.

After the race, Philibert-Thiboutot was scheduled to return to California, where he would continue training. His next big meeting will be on May 6, in the same state, a race that will be attended by most of his competitors who train in the US and some from Europe.

The Boston Marathon will have its 126th show. The popular event returns in April after being introduced in the fall of 2021 and canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.