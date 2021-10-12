Artificial intelligence predicts the risk of relapse

primary Breast cancer remains the most common among women: each year, nearly 59,000 of them learn they have had the disease and more than 12,100 of them die.

Early-stage breast cancer at the time of diagnosis has a survival rate of over 90%.

according to RACE AI study by Gustave Rossi and startup OkenArtificial intelligence can now predict the risk of relapse in women with breast cancer.

Breast cancer sensitive to hormones and localized

RACE AI is a retrospective study in a group of 1,400 patients treated at Gustave Roussy between 2005 and 2013 for hormone-sensitive (HR+, HER2-) and localized breast cancer. These women were treated with surgery, radiotherapy, hormonal therapy, and sometimes chemotherapy to reduce the risk of relapse.

“Chemotherapy is not given systemically because not all women will benefit from it due to an adequate normal prognosis,” Gustave Rossi explains. Practitioner selection is based on pathological clinical criteria (patient age, tumor size and tumor severity, lymph node invasion, etc.) and the decision to give adjuvant chemotherapy or not varies between oncology centers. Research Institute continues.

Refer patients

So Gustave Rossi and Oken developed a new tool for therapeutic decision support based on artificial intelligence. Ultimately, the goal is to direct patients identified as high-risk toward new innovative therapies and prevent patients with low risk from unnecessary chemotherapy.

“The results of this first study by the teams of Owkin and Gustave Roussy open up strong prospects and should be validated in the future in an independent cohort of more patients treated outside of Gustave Roussy,” Expert judge. “If the results are confirmed, this AI will prove to be an invaluable aid in the therapeutic decision.” Gustave Rossi concludes.