Party at Bell Center: Bar owners are shocked

The first big show at the Bell Center on Saturday, where not all hygiene rules were always respected by the public, shocked some owners of licensed establishments who had long wanted to give their customers more freedom.

In the audience of the Ricky Martin and Enrique Iglesias show on Saturday, many spectators immersed themselves in dancing, singing and even removing their masks during the event that gathered nearly 15,000 people.

Meanwhile, bars and nightclubs have been suffocating for months because dancing is banned, masks are mandatory, and capacity is limited to 50%.

“When we saw [les images] We were very surprised, he explained in an interview with TVA Nouvelles Mathieu Drapeau, owner of Unity Club. We have been applying the strict procedures for about two years. When we managed to reopen, the world couldn’t dance, and they had to sit in place… That Bell Center opened so quickly without action, we were totally shocked,” says the owner.

The Bell Center announced in an interview with Quebec Matin on Tuesday morning that even if deviations were observed during the show, anyone traveling to the runway was required to wear a mask, and the measure was enforced.

However, the owners of the pub feel that the situation is unfair.

“We graduated, we still have a ban, we can’t do anything else,” Drabo denounces.

SPECIAL SITUATION: Spectators at the Bell Center found themselves after the show at Unity, run by Mathieu Drapeau, complaining about not being able to party or dance, as at the Bell Center.

“Some clients were going home after midnight asking why they can’t dance here. Trying to explain this to a client is absolutely ridiculous! It’s two scales, two scales! There were 15,000 people in the grandstand!”