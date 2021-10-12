Lines, Defensive Pairs & Updates – October 12

Tickets: House Opener

Here are the defensive lines and pairs that appeared in the on-ice session:

Tuesday 12 October

10:30 a.m. workout AG NS ad 73 – Tyler Toffoli 14- Nick Suzuki 22- Cole Caufield 92- Jonathan Drouin 28- Christian Dvorak 17 – Josh Anderson 40 – Joel Jeremiah 71- Jake Evans 11- Brendan Gallagher 62 – Arturi Laconin 85- Mathieu Perrault 13 – Cedric Beckett 25- Ryan Boehling 60 – Alex Belzel DJ DD NS 77 – Britt Colak 26- Jeff Petri 34- Jake Allen 8 – Ben Shearot 58 – David Savard 35- Sam Montembolt 27- Alexander Romanov 20- Chris Weidman 15th – Sami Nico

Before the drills started, a few injured players took part in the drills.

attacker Paul Byron (hip) and defensive back Matthias Norländer (lower body) trained with Adam Douglas, director of sports and performance sciences, and Matthew Romano, assistant sports therapist and physical therapist.

The Canadians also announced that they have agreed terms for an eight-year contract extension, until the end of the 2029-2030 season, with striker Nick Suzuki.