Lines, Defensive Pairs & Updates – October 12

Broussard – Canadians skied on South Beach Tuesday morning.
Here are the defensive lines and pairs that appeared in the on-ice session:
|Tuesday 12 October
10:30 a.m. workout
|AG
|NS
|ad
|73 – Tyler Toffoli
|14- Nick Suzuki
|22- Cole Caufield
|92- Jonathan Drouin
|28- Christian Dvorak
|17 – Josh Anderson
|40 – Joel Jeremiah
|71- Jake Evans
|11- Brendan Gallagher
|62 – Arturi Laconin
|85- Mathieu Perrault
|13 – Cedric Beckett
|25- Ryan Boehling
|60 – Alex Belzel
|DJ
|DD
|NS
|77 – Britt Colak
|26- Jeff Petri
|34- Jake Allen
|8 – Ben Shearot
|58 – David Savard
|35- Sam Montembolt
|27- Alexander Romanov
|20- Chris Weidman
|15th – Sami Nico
Before the drills started, a few injured players took part in the drills.
attacker Paul Byron (hip) and defensive back Matthias Norländer (lower body) trained with Adam Douglas, director of sports and performance sciences, and Matthew Romano, assistant sports therapist and physical therapist.
The Canadians also announced that they have agreed terms for an eight-year contract extension, until the end of the 2029-2030 season, with striker Nick Suzuki.
“Pop culture maven. Unapologetic student. Avid introvert. Gamer. Problem solver. Tv fanatic.”