sport

Lines, Defensive Pairs & Updates – October 12

October 12, 2021
Virginia Whitehead

Broussard – Canadians skied on South Beach Tuesday morning.

Tickets: House Opener

Here are the defensive lines and pairs that appeared in the on-ice session:

Tuesday 12 October
10:30 a.m. workout
AG NS ad
73 – Tyler Toffoli 14- Nick Suzuki 22- Cole Caufield
92- Jonathan Drouin 28- Christian Dvorak 17 – Josh Anderson
40 – Joel Jeremiah 71- Jake Evans 11- Brendan Gallagher
62 – Arturi Laconin 85- Mathieu Perrault 13 – Cedric Beckett
25- Ryan Boehling 60 – Alex Belzel
DJ DD NS
77 – Britt Colak 26- Jeff Petri 34- Jake Allen
8 – Ben Shearot 58 – David Savard 35- Sam Montembolt
27- Alexander Romanov 20- Chris Weidman
15th – Sami Nico

Before the drills started, a few injured players took part in the drills.

attacker Paul Byron (hip) and defensive back Matthias Norländer (lower body) trained with Adam Douglas, director of sports and performance sciences, and Matthew Romano, assistant sports therapist and physical therapist.

The Canadians also announced that they have agreed terms for an eight-year contract extension, until the end of the 2029-2030 season, with striker Nick Suzuki.

See also  Blues Head Up Unpunished: The Blues General Manager has had enough

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *