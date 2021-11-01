Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be a free game, although the focus is on the service!

This is amazing Doctrine killer We shouldn’t be surprised if we have a bright future with new games over and over again. But Ubisoft likes it Go on a new path And right after the first leaks Assassin’s Creed Infinity advertisement. It’s meant to be a game Excellent service address that should last through the years.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity isn’t free but it’s still new

As part of a financial report, CEO Yves Guillemot commented briefly on “Assassin’s Creed Infinity.” Accordingly, the game must Not becoming a free game, even if it’s a service game. (via VGC)

“Assassin’s Creed Infinity” will be a Guillemot next not free to be. They still want Lots of narrative elements To merge. What exactly this means is unknown, but Some details became known anyway.

« It will be a very innovative game, but it will require elements from other Assassin’s Creed games that players will love and will be available from the start. It will be a huge game that combines everything we have used in previous games.«

According to this, “Infinity” is a game that should always evolve, but There is no substitute for classic ramifications It must be in turn. So far it looks like the address of the service Kind of the best Are things going well? Supports stories and gameplay from other parts and make it yours. In terms of content, Ubisoft has yet to comment on “Assassin’s Creed Infinity”.

You can read more about the next branch here:

It is currently unknown when “Assassin’s Creed Infinity” may be released. Before the end of 2022 But don’t expect the game. Probably only for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S And the computer Posted – but that’s just a guess so far.

Before the new branch arrives, it will stay next year Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Continue to be a companion. The adventure of the Vikings is getting noticeably For the first time a second year of expansion. For the first content, it should be more mystical because in Mospelheim he goes.