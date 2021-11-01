White House spokesperson positive for COVID-19

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki announced Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19, days after she decided not to participate in US President Joe Biden’s European trip because members of his family contracted the virus.

Ms Psaki said in a statement that after declaring her negative several times during the week, the test turned out to be positive on Sunday.

“Although I have not personally come into close contact with the President or senior White House officials since Wednesday, and tested negative for four days after this last contact, today I revealed the positive test. For the sake of transparency,” he explains.

“When I last saw the president on Tuesday, we were sitting outside more than a meter away and we were wearing masks.”

Joe Biden, 78, was in Rome for the G20 summit on Sunday and will be in Glasgow on Monday for the COP26 climate summit. He received a booster dose of the Covid vaccine in September.

Many Americans remain immune to vaccination, and only 58% of them are vaccinated, while the United States has recorded more than 745,000 deaths from the pandemic.

US health officials have approved booster doses for the Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.