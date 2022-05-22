Assassin’s Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will join Xbox Game Pass

Back in April, Microsoft claimed that Assassin’s Creed: Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will join Game Pass over the next two months. Recently, we learned thatA patch should be published next week for Assassin’s Creed: Origins. It may be a coincidence, but titles now have an access date visible in the “Coming Soon” section of the Microsoft service.

We owe this discovery to our colleagues from the VGC site who have been busy. In fact, they find out in the Coming Soon section that the games have finally been dated. We won’t make the suspense go any longer, as Assassin’s Creed: Origins will land on June 7 in the Game Pass library on consoles and Xcloud as well as on PC via the Ubisoft Connect app. For Honor: Marching Fire Edition, it arrives June 1 only on the PC catalog, and still via the Ubisoft Connect app.

How does Ubisoft Connect with Game Pass work?

However, if some of you don’t know how the Ubisoft Connect app works with Game Pass, we’ll briefly explain it to you. First, you will need to install the Ubisoft Connect app. Once done, open the Xbox app available on your Windows PC and go to the game page you want.

Install it, the app will ask you to login to your Ubisoft account. You will also need to link your Xbox account to your Ubisoft account.