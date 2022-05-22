NHL: Colorado Avalanche win 5-2 over St. Louis Blues

Saturday May 21, 2022 10:20 PM

The Colorado Avalanche regained the lead in the series against the St. Louis Blues, winning 5-2 on Saturday in Game Three of the series.

Colorado leads the series 2-1.

The game may leave scars on both sides and lead to the absence of some key players.

Barbashev crushes Gerrard early in the match

At the start of the match, Quebec defender from avalanche Samuel Gerrard was shocked when his head hit the bay window severely after examining his body On the shoulder of Ivan Barbashev. Shaken, Gerrard remained on the ice for a few minutes before leaving the surface of the ice. He was taken to the hospital and an avalanche confirmed after the match that he would miss the rest of qualifying due to a broken sternum.

This injury forced an avalanche to end the match with five defending men.

For their part, the Blues saw their goalkeeper Jordan Bennington leave the match at 6:45 in the first half after colliding with the other players. He was replaced by Ville Husso, who was quickly lost by Logan O’Connor, who made the score 1-1.

Bennington has done well since coach Craig Beerup put him back in goal. Before tonight, he had earned four out of his five posts since returning to the job.

Colton Paraiko He put the Blues ahead at 3:55 of the first period with a slap shot from the blue line While guard Darcy Comber’s eyesight was blurry.

The match is played in a second Nazim Qadri redirected Cal Makar’s shot from the point Play on power to give Colorado the lead. Before the end of the second period, Montreal Canadiens Arturi Lekonen He beat Hasso with a good two-on-one shot to make it 3-1.

“It was definitely a good response to our last performance,” Likhonen said. But we also know we still have a few things to clean up in our game.”

Then, with 30 seconds left before falling back into the locker room, Ryan O’Reilly pounced on a space disk into the hole to close the gap with one goal.

Late in the game with a goal behind, Hosu suffered a cerebral contraction as he netted and headed to the bench while Colorado had the discus. Avalanche had no problem adding a fourth on two goals to one. Gabriel Landeskog pushed the dam into an abandoned grid.

In the empty net, Likonen scored his second goal of the match, his fourth in the playoffs.