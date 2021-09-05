Assassin’s Creed Valhalla update scheduled for next week adds new river raids, Nightmare difficulty, gear, and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla updates are ongoing. The game is approaching its first anniversary, and Ubisoft hasn’t finished adding new content. Next week, the 1.3.1 update will arrive on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Since it was released on September 7th, it looks like another major update. It will include three new maps for River Raid, a Nightmare combat difficulty, three new abilities, and new equipment – which apparently includes a short word. We assume that the patch will also include several tweaks and bug fixes.

We can’t reveal everything just yet, but the next game update may or may not include: 🤫 3 new maps for river raids

🤫 Nightmare difficulty fighting

🤫 3 new abilities

🤫 New weapons and equipment (did someone say a short word?)# Doctrine killer pic.twitter.com/90NTQx1CIE – Assassin’s Creed (assassinscreed) September 4, 2021

That’s fine, but are you still playing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla? Could the Valkyrie Dive return when this update arrives? Sharpen your ax in the comments section below.