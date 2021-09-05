Vegetarian, vegan, vegan: what’s the difference?

Vegetarians and vegans do not consume meat for their own reasons: to protect the animal, to improve its health, or to encourage more sustainable agriculture. But what makes vegetarians different from vegetarians or vegans?

You will also be interested

[EN VIDÉO] Interview 5/5: Is Excess or Not Eating Meat Harmful? Vegetarian diets are very popular, but what are the consequences of removing meat from the diet? Are there risks? We asked nutritionist Beatrice de Renal.

There are many reasons that can motivate an individual to become vegetarian, vegetarian or vegan, whether it is about his religion (Hinduism…), the desire to lose weight or the respect of the animal cause. All vegetarians and vegans have in common that they do not eat meat. But there are differences between them:

Vegetarians do not consume any product of animal origin, so neither meat, nor milk, nor eggs, nor honey,

Vegetarianism is not just one diet (Vegan) is a lifestyle that excludes any product from the exploitation of animals. This means that a vegetarian does not buy leather shoes or sofas, nor does he buy Door No fur, he doesn’t use cosmetics tested on animals, he doesn’t go to the zoo or the circus to watch shows with the animals.

Pythagoras was the first to define the vegetarian diet as we know it. Peter Paul Rubens Canvas. © Pierre Paul Rubens, Wikimedia Commons, Public Domain

Different ways to be a vegetarian

There are many differences in vegetarian :

The lacto-lacto-vegetarians do not eat Meat But consume eggs, milk and dairy products; It is the most common form of vegetarianism in Europe,

do not eat But consume eggs, milk and dairy products; It is the most common form of vegetarianism in Europe, Vegetarians eat eggs but not dairy products,

Lacto-vegetarians consume dairy products but not eggs,

Vegetarians agree to eat pisco Poissons .