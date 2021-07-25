Assault on the Capitol | The second Republican to criticize Trump joins the investigation committee

(Washington) US Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday appointed a newly elected Republican critic of Donald Trump to the committee tasked with investigating the deadly attack on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 by supporters of the former US president.

So Adam Kinzinger joins Liz Cheney, another member of the old big party openly opposed to the former Republican president, among the members of this commission whose work is supposed to begin on Tuesday.

Photo by Kevin Deitch, Reuters Archives Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger is highly critical of Donald Trump.

The Illinois elected official said he “humbly accepted” the spokesman’s invitation, and promised on Twitter to “work hard to uncover the truth and hold those responsible to account for the attack.”

Nancy Pelosi’s announcement, in a press release, Sunday, comes after the passage of arms this week on the formation of this committee between Democrat and Republican House minority leader Kevin McCarthy.

The latter had indicated on Wednesday that none of the five Republican-elected officials he proposed participating in this investigation would finally join him, after the Democratic official’s decision to dismiss two fierce defenders of Donald Trump and after he conveyed conspiracy theories about January. 6 attack.

Nancy Pelosi explained Sunday morning on ABC, shortly before the appointment was formalized, that “Adam Kinzinger” and “other Republicans have expressed an interest in serving on the committee.”

“I wanted to name three of the members that Chief McCarthy had proposed, but he withdrew their names,” she said.

At the beginning of July, Democrats had already chosen for this committee Republican Liz Cheney, a fierce critic of Donald Trump. She and Mr. Kinzinger were the only members of the Conservative Party elected to vote for the establishment of this committee.

PHOTO AMANDA ANDRADE-RHOADES, PRESS ARCHIVES Representative Liz Cheney was fired from the Republican leadership for her anti-Trump comments.

“Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable and this special commission will respond to this responsibility in a professional, prompt and impartial manner,” he said.I Cheney in a statement.

The formation of this commission, which has the power to call witnesses and demand documents, was approved after Republicans halted an independent investigation that would have been conducted, such as the one established after the attacks of September 11, 2001. 10 experts are chosen on the basis of absolute equality from before both parties.

The Republicans justified their decision by saying that the already ongoing parliamentary investigations and police work were sufficient. At least 500 people have been charged in this case.