Softball: A tragic loss for Canada in overtime

Sarah Groenwegen started the match on the Canadian hill giving her opponents nothing. I made way for Gina Kaira in round four, who picked up where her teammate left off.

The Canadians were threatening in the fifth inning and had the best chance of going into the scoring. Jin Saling hit double and hit the third pillow, but the Japanese quickly closed the door.

The confusion was due to a change of pitch for the Canadian team, who wanted to hand the ball to Daniel Lowery, heralding the end of the fifth inning. The match was stopped for a few minutes and after consultation with the referees in favor of Canada.

Japanese bowler Yukiko Ueno made it difficult for the Canadians for six runs. Miu Goto entered seventh and started her workday by hitting Jenn Salling and Erika Polidori at the bat.

We were treated to an exciting ending to the game. At the end of the seventh inning, with pillows occupied and two seasons, Japanese Minori Naito achieved victory at the end of the stick, but without success.

Canadians Emma Entzminger, Jane Gilbert and Victoria Hayward retired in the eighth inning.

Minori Naito started overtime at second base. After reaching the third pillow, she was replaced by Hitomi Kawabata. Eri Yamada hits one midfielder down to allow Kwabata to cross the board.

We knew it was going to be a close match and that it was going to be played late in the game,” said Canada coach Mark Smith. We had a few chances to score a point but we didn’t take advantage of them. They are in the end who scored a point.

Canada now has a performance of two wins and two losses in Tokyo. He will face Italy on Monday to conclude the preliminary round.

It’s hard to swallow, Smith added, but at the same time we’re a very good team to not come home with a medal.