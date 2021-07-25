gymnastics | Simon Biles qualified for the Six Finals

(Tokyo) American gymnast Simone Biles on Sunday qualified for the six finals at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the top spot in particular despite the extraordinary fouls of a player who won five medals in Rio in 2016.

Biles, who has five Olympic medals and 19 world titles to his name, could be aiming for six Olympic titles in the Japanese capital, which would allow him to surpass the record set by gymnastics Larissa Latynina of the Soviet Union with nine.

So Biles will be in contention in the team competition on Tuesday, in the all-around competition on Thursday, and on the four machines (vault, floor, crossbar, uneven bars) from 1He is Until August 3rd.

However, the American narrowly snatched her qualification on the uneven bars, which was never her strength, finishing 8NS And another qualified.

Rarely has 24-year-old Simone Biles ranked secondNS on the ground, putting her feet off the ground, an exit out of the spikes she repeated in a jump that didn’t stop her from finishing there first.

On the ground, it was the Italian Vanessa Ferrari, 30, who scored the best.

On the uneven bars, American Sunisa Lee took first place with 15,200 points and 2NS From everywhere, behind Bayles.

The Americans, the title holders, unsurprisingly qualified for the team competition, but were defeated by the Russians (170.562 points against 171.629 points for the Russians). 3NS The place went to the Chinese (166.863 points).