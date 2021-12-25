What if the atmosphere of Venus protects life well?

Venus is a very inhospitable neighbor. With temperatures around 400 degrees it can harbor life.

It’s a stubborn rumor that sticks in the minds of scholars like the sticky tape on Captain Haddock’s finger. However, many refuse to believe this, but the most optimistic supporters are more and more numerous. As this group grows, it gains credibility and, most importantly, multiplies circumstantial evidence.

Without a full understanding of how, it would already be possible that the atmosphere of Venus provides life forms. Primitive, microbial or bacterial, it does not matter, life exists, and if this hypothesis is proven, it will indicate a real revolution in our concept of life and the universe and how it works.

The idea of ​​alien life is only for science fiction

For a long time we thought that we are not alone, somewhere in the sky there are other people like us, at least there are other living species. But a little less than half a century ago, this fantasy fell into the realms of science fiction and pop culture.

Scientists no longer believe in life beyond Earth, at least certainly not in our solar system. However, there is no shortage of candidates. Starting with the moons of Jupiter, particularly Europa, which certainly have an ocean of liquid water beneath their surface, a fertile breeding ground for life, would you say? Nothing is less certain.

Venus: The perfect candidate in spite of herself?

In fact, the conditions for life to develop on a planet or moon are very special, and they certainly do not exist Inhospitable Venus That life can take root.

However, as strange as it may sound, it is possible that life exists in the very dense atmosphere of our neighbour. Scientists increasingly do not believe this. No need to think for a moment that life could exist on the scorching Earth of Venus. The latter is on average at 460 ° C, while non-breathable air consists of 96% carbon dioxide. Add to this the wind speed is about 360 km / h.

So it doesn’t take a PhD in astronomy to understand just how cruel Earth’s “twin sister” can be. But according to the most optimistic of scientists, There are pockets of life on Venus. These are found in the planet’s atmosphere.

Indeed, since the 1970s and its exploration by the Soviets, traces of ammonia have been discovered all over the planet. Since then, scientists have found traces of oxygen, but also water vapor. More clues that indicate that life can and still exist Venus.

According to a new study by researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, clouds on Venus 50 kilometers above sea level would be the best candidates. This may be “Potentially habitable” Under very specific conditions.