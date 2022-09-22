At the time Kovalev refused to take physical exams

Jonathan Marchesault was at a post-NHL game to talk about physical exams at the start of cross-league training camps.

This is clearly a day that both rookies and veterans are not eagerly anticipating. The situation has also changed a lot in recent years, and we no longer see players making it to training camp with tens of pounds extra and completely. unfit.

However, Pascal Leclerc remembers a private training camp with Senators in Ottawa. At that time, he was a teammate of the favorite Montreal team Alex Kovalev. The skilled Russian carelessly conducted the physical tests at the Sens training camp. “He was doing an experiment bench press No more,” says the former National Hockey League goalkeeper.

Then, when it was time for the famous audition for VO2 Max On the bike, players ride the bike three or four minutes beforehand to warm up. Kovalev did the same, but got off the bike after a three-minute warm-up. The physical trainer asked him what he was doing, adding that the test had yet to begin. his answer? “I don’t. What are they going to do? Cut me?” Then he left.

You can hear the full story in the clip that begins at 6:20.

Other than that, Jonathan Marchesault is optimistic about the upcoming season of the Golden Knights. Despite the loss of Max Passuretti, the Nevada State formation will finally be able to count on the healthy duo of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone. Quebecers expect their team to return in the playoffs, brilliantly led by new coach Bruce Cassidy.

Jonathan Marchesault is a new post-LNH contributor and you’ll be able to see him multiple times throughout the season.