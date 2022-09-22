The dynamic island of iPhone 14 Pro arrives on Android via an app

The most obvious innovation in the latest iPhones this year wasn’t the hardware, but the software. With the introduction of Dynamic Island, Apple has found a way to transform the physical limitations represented by the front sensors into a true, fully integrated “second screen.”

But here’s the problem: This bubble is “only” software. By definition, it’s often a good idea to quickly end up seeing alternative versions that you’ll try to emulate as much as possible. This is especially the case in the case of the beta app currently arriving on Android smartphones.

Just released, already reproduced

This app is called dynamic spot It is developed by Jawomo, which is used to deliver applications for very specific tasks on Android smartphones. In their quest to reproduce Apple’s formula, Android smartphones which in turn, at the top of the screen, now offer their own floating bar that displays smartphone notifications.

The pill packs a punch in your smartphone so well that you can even move it to another location if you wish. Admittedly, the app is only in its infancy and its operation may seem rudimentary. But although the result still looks “experimental” at first glance, the idea is there.

Customization and additional paid options

The app offers customization options and even a “Pro” option in which you will have to go to the checkout (€3.99) in order to add features to your island, such as the possibility to enjoy it from your locked screen, among other things.

In terms of privacy, this app certifies that it does not collect data from its users and does not want to share anything. But you have to keep in mind that it requires permissions to work that make your smartphone “open” to the app.