ATP Cup: Canada stuns Germany

Canada qualified for the ATP Cup semi-finals on Thursday after defeating Germany, who were nonetheless favorites in that encounter.

Indeed, it was Felix Auger-Aliassime who gave the win to the unified nation thanks to his wins over the always very dangerous Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Zverev is the third player in the world. This is the first victory in Quebec’s career against a member of the top 5 players in the world.

“It’s a good feeling to beat Zverev,” Auger Eliassim said in an on-court interview. well played. He’s a good player who has beaten me a few times already, so I’m glad I got the job done today, especially for the team.”

Combined with Denis Shapovalov’s previous win over Jan-Lennard Struve, Auger-Aliassime’s victory gave Canada an unbeatable 2-0 lead and an advance to the quarter-finals.

Thus, the doubles match would have no meaning.

Canada will face Russia in the semi-finals. The other duel would oppose Poland with Spain.