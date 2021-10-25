red and black | Launched by DG Marcel Desjardins

(Ottawa) Ottawa Rouge et Noir has fired its general manager, Marcel Desjardins.

The decision came after Saturday’s 32-3 loss to the Hamilton Tiger Cats. Ottawa’s roster is now 2-9 and disappears last time in the East.

Deputy General Manager Jeremy Snyder will serve as interim director for the remainder of the campaign.

Desjardins is the first general manager of Rouge et Noir. He has been with the team since joining the Canadian Football League in 2014.

Under his watch, the club made three Gray Cup finals in its first five seasons, winning in 2016.

But Rouge and Noir have had problems recently. After losing the Gray Cup to the Calgary Stampeders in 2018, they amassed the CFL’s worst record at 3-15 in 2019.

The 2020 season has been canceled due to the pandemic.

“Marcel was the first employee hired by Rouge et Noir in 2013,” Marcel Gaudi, president and CEO of the Ottawa Sports and Leisure Group (OSEG), said in a statement. He gave everything for our organization, […] Including allowing Ottawa to win their first Gray Cup in 40 years. ”