ATP: For Roger Federer, ‘You have to wait for tennis’

Saturday, June 11, 2022. 2:39 pm

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – “Tennis still has to wait a bit,” Roger Federer admitted on Swiss channel SRF on Saturday, even if he still aspires to return to the Laver Cup at the end of September, after more than a year without. Competition.

The Swiss icon, the twenty Grand Slam winner, “plays from time to time” with his four children, but “things are going slow” after surgery on his third right knee in a year and a half.

I had surgery at the end of August, and by that time we already knew it. People always ask me: “So, what does it look like?”. And each time I have to answer that it will take a little longer,” he told SRF.

L’ancien no 1 mondial pourrait « déjà en faire beaucoup plus », mais met « actuellement l’accent sur (sa) condition physique, afin qu’il n’y ait pas de surcharge », en allant au gymnase « cinq à six once a week “.

“I just have to stay patient, I’m making constant progress,” Basel continued, hoping to get “a lot of information in the coming months” about his physical development.

However, Federer is still seeking to return to the stadiums during the Laver Cup in London (September 23-25) and then in his hometown from October 24-30, as announced by the organizers of the Basel tournament at the end of April.

The Swiss champion, who has won 103 titles over his twenty-plus-year career, has played just six matches in 2020 and thirteen in 2021. Absent from the pitch since Wimbledon 2021, he is currently ranked 50th in the world.