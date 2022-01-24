NFL: The Chiefs wins a crazy game

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills had an epic duel that ended with Patrick Mahomes and his crew winning 42-36 in overtime Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium.

The final moments of the final quarter of the conference semi-final match were nothing short of fantastic, with 25 points scored in the last two minutes of regulatory time.

The Bills first gave themselves a three-point priority when quarterback Josh Allen found Gabriel Davis in the pay zone. After just five plays, Tyreek Hill scored a 64-yard lead to bring The Chiefs forward.

Then Allen and Davis did it again, with only 13 seconds left in the final quarter. This was the fourth time the duo had teamed up to score a touchdown in a match.

However, Mahomes did not want to end his season. Center spot spotted tight end Travis Kelsey in the Bells area. With two seconds left on the scoreboard, Harrison Butker scored a 49-yard field goal to send everyone into overtime.

The chiefs won the lottery and did not miss the opportunity to end hostilities. Mahomes turned to Kelchi again and the latter took the ball behind the goal line for the win. So the crime of Allen and Beals did not have the opportunity to return to the field.

The winning quarterback finished his game with 32 completions in 43 attempts for 370 yards and two touchdowns. He also taped a middle finger to both of his legs.

For his part, Allen completed 27 of 37 shots for 329 yards and four touchdowns. Very productive with his legs at the defining moments of the game, the 25-year-old quarterback packed 68 yards on the run.

In the NBA Finals, the Chiefs had a rendezvous with the Bengals of Cincinnati. The latter defeated the Tennessee Titans on Saturday.

