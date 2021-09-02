Aurelie Rivard takes silver in the 100m backstroke

Quebec scored 1:08 94/100, the best of its career. Hungary’s Bianca Pape was crowned by two seconds behind Rivard’s time. And the Dutch Lisa Krueger took the bronze.

Silver medal today is a nice surprise Quote from:Aurelie Rivard, Canadian swimmer

Despite a good dive, the first 50 meters was windy for Rivard, who was quickly overtaken by competitors. Halfway through the race, she was off the podium, fifth.

The comeback, however, was the business of Montérégienne, who beat the peloton to finish by five tenths of a second over her nearest chaser. I’m surprised I ended up strong She said a smile on her lips.

Pap remained in control throughout the race which she led from start to finish.

Revard has earned five medals in five events at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. Her 10th Paralympics medal is synonymous with a historic plateau as she became the 10th semi-Canadian athlete to achieve the feat.

At the last World Championships, 2019, she won the bronze medal in the event, her best performance before the Tokyo meet. Rivard finished the podium at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Maple Leaf actress will return to the pool at 8:14 p.m. EDT Thursday for her final competition at the Tokyo Games, the 200m individual medley. I’m not specifically training for the 100m backstroke 200m medley, these are bonuses, but I hope to finish in style.

Course completed at Angela Marina

Ontarian Angela Marina (1:14.82) earned her fifth time in qualifying for the S14 100m backstroke. So Marina did not qualify for the final of the last event she participated in in the Land of the Rising Sun.