Australian Open | Naomi Osaka defeats Serena Williams to qualify for her second Final

(Melbourne) Naomi Osaka was too strong for Serena Williams: After a shy start to the match, Japan imposed its power to knock out the American 6-3 6-4 in 1:15 and reach the tournament’s second time. Australian Open.

“I made a lot of mistakes in the first few games, was tense and scared at first, then relaxed.” The Japanese who won the title in Melbourne in 2019 commented, “The most important thing for me is having fun.”

She added, “It is always an honor for me to play against her, and I didn’t want it to be so bad, so I did my best.” Osaka beat Williams in the 2018 US Open Final to win her first Grand Slam title.

Photo by Paul Crook, Agence France-Presse Naomi Osaka

He led 2-0 and the ball 3-0 in the first round, the world N.3 regained his senses, found his game and shot 5 games in a row, ending twice from Williams, to break 5-2 and conclude on his service at his earliest opportunity, with power and strength.

She immediately dominated the second set by breaking the entry.

Danger

But she, who had never been in danger from the throw-in from the fifth game of the first set to the eighth of the second, completely missed the serve at 4-3, with three double faults at the key, allowing Serena Williams to take the lead. I’m back to 4-4.

Osaka, however, resumed his opponent’s throw-in and served in the match. After imperialism was once again in its service, it no doubt asserted itself.

Photo by William West, AFP Serena Williams

“When I was a little girl, I used to watch her play, just being on the field against her is a dream for me,” said Osaka, happy with the crowd returning five days later in front of the camera.

To claim a second title in Melbourne, the fourth in a Grand Slam, the 23-year-old will face Saturday’s second-half final between Czech Karolina Moshova (27)H), Who eliminated world number one Ashley Barty in the quarter-finals, to American Jennifer Brady (24)H, 25 years).

In either case, it will be the opponent who will discover the atmosphere of the grand final.

“I don’t want anyone to be nervous,” the Japanese agreed, “but it’s likely my opponent” on Saturday.

For its part, Osaka has won all of the Grand Slam tournaments, reaching the quarter-finals (2018 and 2020 US Open, and 2019 Australian Open).