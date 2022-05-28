Avalanche joins Oilers in West final

Hockey fans will be treated to a match between Conor McDavid and Nathan McKinnon in the Western Conference Final. On Friday night, the Colorado Avalanche joined the Edmonton Oilers there in defeating the Blues in six games, thanks to a 3-2 final win in St. Louis.

Game 6’s outcome couldn’t have been more dramatic, as Darren Helm silenced Enterprise Center with only six seconds left in regulation time. In a last-ditch effort, the attacker took advantage of an area entry from his team and a throw-in from Logan O’Connor to direct the puck into the net. She finally made her way past goalkeeper Phil Hossou. The masked man from the blues wouldn’t have much to blame himself for, as he was the one who fended off 36 balls in the loss.

Besides Helm, JT Compher also had a strong game for the winners, as he rocked the ropes not once, but twice, drawing on every occasion. His second goal was scored with a man advantage.

At the other end of the rink, Darcy Comber faced only 20 rounds, surrendering to Justin Falk and Jordan Kerro.

Josh Manson, the hero of darkness

With a star-studded roster, it’s rare to hear defender Josh Manson’s name on an avalanche highlight. However, he made two important plays for his team in Game 6.

On the first target of his own. Manson saw his shot past Hoso’s net. Then Compher, stationed there, took the opportunity to jump on the return throw.

However, at the end of the second period, Manson stood out the most. The meltdown fell 2-1 and one man fell late in the second half. Then he was patient and took advantage of Quimper’s exit from his net to shoot towards a large cage. But Manson desperately threw himself in to block a certain goal and keep his team a clear goal, which proved crucial.