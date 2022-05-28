Wow | Quebec Magazine

16e A sporting and cultural auction for Patro Roc Amador, which has been held over the past few days under the honorary co-chairs of Alain Sauvé, General Manager of Caisse Desjardins de Limoilou and Laurent Dubreuil, Olympic medalist in Beijing speed skating (long track) and World Cup champion They brought 400 people and a few hundred more online. With 400 lots generously given by the Patro judges and several partners, the 2022 auction brought in $103,231 in profit. This amount will be used to fund sports and cultural camps in Patro as well as the Étu-Actif program for children aged 5-17. In addition, the year 2023 will mark the seventy-fifth anniversarye Memory of Patro Rock Amador. on the picture, The honorary co-chairs are surrounded by the Patro rulers.

Increase productivity

Congratulations to Panthera Dental de Québec, winner of the Productivity Improvement category at 42e The competition for Les Mercuriades, presented by the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Quebec (FCCQ) on May 2 at the Palais des Congrès in Montreal. Panthera Dental, with 115 employees, provides technology solutions for dental restorations, surgeries and care for respiratory disorders. In the photo, from left to right: Lucy Lakers, Minister Delegate for Economy, Beatrice RobeshodCo-founder and Vice President of Marketing and Customer Experience at Panthera Dental, and Sylvie BensonaultSenior Vice President of Strategy, Business Solutions and Innovation at Investissement Québec.

10 years at L’Atelier

Bistro L’Atelier Tartares & Cocktails, at Grande Allée in Quebec City, celebrated its 10th anniversary in style, on May 24, during a sumptuous charity evening. Hundreds of guests, in addition to enjoying the presence of circus performers and music band The Flips, were able to sample dishes and cocktails from the new summer menu. Even better, they learned that their participation in this evening raised $21,000 for the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society of Canada, an organization of great sentimental value to the institution’s participating owners, given that the restaurant’s longtime employees are currently supporting their mother through the disease. Pictured are the co-owners of L’Atelier Tartares & Cocktails: Alexander Grenier and Jonathan Olat And the Fabio Monti.

as a souvenir

May 28, 2006. The Quebec Rimparts won the Memorial Cup, a symbol of Canadian supremacy in junior hockey, by defeating the Moncton Wildcats 6 to 2. This was their second commemorative trophy in their career, while the other won their Memorial Cup in 1971.

birthdays

Marianne Fairville (photo), Quebec actress, daughter of Pierre Verviel, 28… Zachary Focale, Hershey Beers (AHL) goalkeeper, 27… David Peron, St. Louis Blues (NHL) striker, 34. Patrick Grolicks, Quebec comedian and host, 48… Catherine Lachance, Quebec comedian and actress, 53… Kylie Minogue, Australian singer, 54… Sylvain Tremblay, assistant director, Domestic Sales and Multiple Markets in RNC Media, 54… Benito Terzini, former owner of Café de la Paix in Old Quebec, 74…

Missing

May 28, 2020: Jay Bedos (Picture) 85, French comedian and humorist… 2019: Carmine Caridi, 85, American film and television actor known for having played in The Godfather 2 and The Godfather 3… 2018: Serge Dassault, 93 years old, group head Dassault Aeronautics, business manager, head of the press (Le Figaro) and former senator (Les Républicains) … 2017: Jean-Marc Thibault, 93, French actor … 2016: Brice Dejean-Jones, 23, NBA player (New Orleans) ) … 2015: Stephen Gerber, 66, American classical music composer … 2011: Alice Ruby, 88, real name Alice Ropitail, famous Quebec singer … 2010: Robert Middlemées, 75, liberal Pontiac Member of Parliament 1981 ( Until 2003) … 2009: Marcel Bellevue, 69, Quebec host (surprise, surprise … 1994: Julius Borros, 74, professional golfer … 1988: C Oliver, 77, jazz pianist, composer, conductor and arranger.