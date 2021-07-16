Avalanche trades with Ryan Graves

Giant-shaped defender Ryan Graves moved from the Colorado Avalanche to the New Jersey Devils on Thursday in exchange for forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round pick in the next draft.

Consequently, the Devils bolstered their defense, which was one of their worst defenses in the National Hockey League (NHL) last season. Graves is known for his skills in his own territory, leading the Bettman Tour in 2019-2020 with a +40 margin.

• Read also: Top 10 Unfettered Free Agents

• Read also: A touching tribute from Elvis Merzlikins to Matisse Kevliniks

Nova Scotian also had 26 points that year and added another 15 points in 2020-21, his third NHL hold. This year, he led the avalanche with 91 interceptions and 55 minutes of penalty kicks, finishing second with 77 hits.

The 26-year-old full-back had a good time with six points in 10 games this summer.

“Ryan brings a physical aspect, size, ability to defend even in difficult situations and a level of competition that makes him difficult to face,” Ryan general manager Tom Fitzgerald said in a statement. His confidence and skill in playing with young defensive players are characteristics that align well with what we are building with our team.”

With the expansion draft, Graves was one of the main candidates for the Seattle Kraken, but now he may have a better chance of being protected in New Jersey than he did in Colorado.

Maltsev, left winger, is 23 years old. He spent most of the season with the Devils, collecting nine points in 33 games. Selected in the fourth round (102) in 2016, the Russian also has 50-game experience in AHL and spent time in the continental league with Saint Petersburg SKA.