Avalanche Wins Offensive Fest Against Oilers

A total of 14 goals were scored, and Nathan McKinnon’s team won the first duel 8-6. A total of 25 different players participated in the registration. Conor McDavid and Cal Makar each led with three points each.

Both teams used two goalkeepers.

The Oilers because they replaced Mike Smith with Mikko Koskinen after the hosts’ sixth goal just six minutes into the second half.

Avalanche, because Darcy Quimper injured his upper body during the match, which he left after seven minutes and nineteen seconds into the second half, replaced by Pavel Francoz.

It is not clear when the avalanche player was injured, possibly prior to the match. After the break between the first and second half, it took nearly four minutes to get back on the ice, much to the chagrin of Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft.

controversial settlement

Five goals were scored in the initial clash. It only took the Oilers 5:04 before he scored the first goal of the match, the thirteenth goal for Evander Kane.

The avalanche’s response came 36 seconds after the JT Compher stick. Nathan McKinnon then gave the hosts the lead, but Zach Hyman equalized with a goal in the sixth straight game, just 23 seconds before the end of the period.

Both teams thought they would return to the locker room with a draw, but Cal Makar regained the lead nine seconds after Hyman’s goal.

The Oilers immediately requested a replay of the video, as Makar appeared visibly offside. When he entered the Zone of the Oilers, Valeri Nichushkin did not get out.

But officials ruled that Makar was not in control of the disc when he entered the opposing area, causing a late offside. When Makar finally grabbed the disc, his teammate came out and confirmed the goal.

Six goals in second place

The second period was as crazy as the first as six players hit the target. Nazim Kadri, Mikko Rantanen, GT Comper, in his second match, and Andrew Cogliano scored in turn. The Oilers reference came from Ryan McLeod and Connor McDavid.

The Oilers, who had been limited to 8 shots in the first period, fired 19 times at the Avalanche goalkeepers. Eight times on Kuemper before he quit, and 11 times on Al-Francois.

Mikko Koskinen was tested six times, allowing one goal, while Smith was sent off after allowing three goals from nine shots.

Return of the Oilers

The Oilers started the last period by narrowing the gap with two goals thanks to Derek Ryan’s first playoff, then Ryan Nugent-Hopkins capitalized on the power game to make it 7-6 in favor of Colorado.

But Gabriel Landskog ended the hopes of the Oilers team to return with a goal without the net.

Team headquarters

The comparisons between the two teams are very numerous because we know that they will face each other in the Al Ittihad Final.

Much has been said about the depth of the two attacks between the two squads.

On one side we have McDavid, Kane, Drysittel and Hyman, and on the other we have McKinnon, Kadri, Landskog, and Rantanen.

As backup strikers, farmers can count on Nugent Hopkins, Poliujarvi, and Yamamoto, while Avalanche has Nisushkin, Komfer and Andrei Burakowski in their ranks.

The two teams are equal in attack, they have similar goalkeepers in terms of statistics, it is difficult to find what separates the two squads.

There is one thing, defender Cal Makar.

The Oilers don’t have a game-changing defensive man like Makar.

The Norris Cup candidate, who was named the best defender in the NHL, earned three points and played 27 minutes and 16 seconds, a record between players for both teams.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper also blocked four shots.

He is also the one who scored the controversial goal in the first half.

Did he intentionally wait to touch the disc in the oilers area? You should ask him Coach Jared Bednar said, But he is a smart enough player to make this kind of game

Koskinen, the best

Although he was credited with the loss, Oilers goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen was the best of the four goalkeepers used in the match.

The tall Finn allowed just one goal from 21 shots and put the Oilers back in the game.

It was excellent, stressed nurse Darnell. He saved the ball a lot, especially at the end of the second half. We have two good goalkeepers that we can trust. koski He had to feel comfortable tonight and gave us the opportunity to believe in our chances until the end of the match.

Mike Smith faced Music after the encounter.

When you’re sitting on the bench in the middle of a match, that’s a bad sign. When you give up landing the first two games of a series, you can’t expect to win.