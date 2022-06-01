The Sagueni-based builder is suing Defense Construction Canada (CDC) for $3.6 million for work it considers overpriced. Crown responded that the $50 million building did not comply with the National Building Code and was suing Cegerco for $6.3 million.

In the spring of 2021, soldiers associated with the Transportation and MEP departments in 3e The Bagotville Base Wing has moved to the new B-371 Building at Bagotville Base. This building is 15000 m2 Allows, among other things, to house and maintain heavy snow removal vehicles at the airport and maintenance of runways.

For more than three years, Cegerco and Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada Do not agree with the rigidity of the steel clamps and crosses in the skeleton of the building that prevent the walls from collapsing in the event of strong winds or earthquakes.

The controversy revolves around the stiffness of the braces, these steel crosses found in the building’s skeleton. In this embodiment, a red “X” is in the chassis. Photo: Cegerco

Repairs required by the Canadian Department of Defense

According to documents filed in the Supreme Court, Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada You believe Building 371 does not comply with the National Building Code. Identifies 140 defective corset, including 29 critical compilations including Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada Ask for repair . It is Cegerco’s responsibility to make the required corrections specific Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada .

Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada Claims $6.3 million to return sentencing arches Reviews Compatible with damage to the entire file.

The state-owned company also notes that Cegerco and its subcontractor Alma Sodor, which manufactured the clamps, were notified at the start of the construction site, in November 2017, that the equipment was insufficient.

The consolidation problem could have been avoided if Cegerco had fulfilled its commitment to the result to deliver a building that complied with the requirements of plans and specifications. says the document.

Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada add that Had it not been for Cegerco and Alma Soudure’s perseverance in trying to prove, in vain for more than a year, the compatibility of his assembly design rather than proposing a new one, the problem would not have had the current pedigree.

Manufacturer demands $3.6 million

Initially, it was Cegerco that filed a $3.6 million lawsuit against the state-owned company. In the original application, Cegerco accuses Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada provocation Too long delays it causes Illegal, late, chaotic and abusive decisions When it was necessary to install the reinforcements and then remove them from the structure in the spring of 2019.

Cegerco also asks the court to block the corrective actions it requested Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada To correct the necessary 29 arcs which will force her to tear down the walls and rebuild them.

Legal challenges are piling up on Building 371. Photo: Radio Canada/Jill Munger

Cegerco argues that its expert engineers have calculated that The current design of the vertical strut joints complies with the 2015 National Building Code and no changes are required to Alma’s original design.

Saguenéenne asks court for strength Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada To provide him with his accounts to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that there are indeed corrective actions to be taken for the building.

building security

Cegerco executives declined to be interviewed when no one was around Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada He did not respond to our requests.

From the national defense side, it was not possible to know if the Canadian military considered Building 371 to be safe, even if certain parts of the building were Do not answer To building code, according to Center for Disease ControlDefense Canada .

The case will be returned to the Supreme Court next week.