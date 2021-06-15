E3 Video Game Show | Nintendo: There’s no new Switch, but new Zelda pictures

(San Francisco) Nintendo didn’t reveal a new model of its Switch console at its E3 video game show Tuesday, but it made fans rejoice with some images from the sequel to the Zelda saga.

The Japanese giant’s presentation on the last day of the world’s largest exhibition dedicated to video games, which has been taking place since Saturday, was eagerly awaited.

Although Nintendo has warned that it will only be dedicated to upcoming games, rumors have been circulating about the possibility of introducing new equipment.

Fans in particular are waiting for a new version that is more powerful and offers better graphics than the Switch, the Nintendo console, which was released more than four years ago, and which has the peculiarity of being used as a home console or as a portable console.

The Japanese group stuck to its streak and provided trailers for the new games for about 40 minutes.

The group in particular announced that the next episode will be a huge success The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild It will be released in 2022. Some images have been shown from the adventure, where the hero, Link, floats in the skies of the kingdom of Hyrule.

To keep the fans waiting for the match Metroid Prime 4In October 2021, Nintendo also announced a 2D version of The Adventures of Samus on the Nintendo Switch, titled Metroid dread.

The group also announced their arrival in the fighting game Super Smash Bros. Game Ultimate Kazuya from the Tekken universe as a new fighter.

Like the rest of the presentations at E3, the Nintendo conference was delivered online.

The 2020 edition of the event has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. And the mayor of Los Angeles, the city that usually hosts the show, promised Saturday that E3 will take place on site rather than remotely in 2022.