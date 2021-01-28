B2B Quotes is looking for 32 new employees

January 28, 2021

B2B Quotes starts a major recruitment campaign in response to the company’s strong growth.

Matteo Plant, co-founder and CEO of B2B Quotes, said the rapid digital transformation by companies, due to the global pandemic, has played an undeniable role in accelerating our recruitment needs. “The simplicity and effectiveness of our solutions allow companies of all types to adapt their web and marketing practices quickly and effectively to ensure lasting success in these times of change.”

B2B Quotes plans to recruit 32 new jobs in 2021.

These will be divided between the product, marketing, account management and sales sectors. Interested candidates can view priority job ads on LinkedIn.

Since the economic impact of the pandemic began on North America in February 2020, B2B prices have grown exponentially as companies prioritize their digital transformations.

The company, founded in 2017, currently serves more than 3,500 companies and has registered nearly $ 30 million in projects in the past 12 months alone.

In 2020 B2B Quotes commissioned (3) three popular Canadian accelerators: NextAI Montreal, FounderFuel and DMZ Ryerson.

The company has already received seed funding from Nicolas Bouchard, founder of Dobbro, as well as from Real Ventures, a venture capital firm.

As a reminder, B2B Quotes is a free, fast and efficient networking platform that brings together clients who are looking for services (digital transformation, web development, video production, training, SEO, marketing, CRM / ERP, HR consulting, development applications) and trusted suppliers ( Agencies and freelancers) with the best references.