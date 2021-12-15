Baby Charmaine Jogret, winner of the “Women in Science 2021” award

Mauritius Baby Charmaine Joguet is the 12th winnere An edition of the For Women in Science 2021 Award. He was honored by the L’Oréal Foundation and UNESCO, during a ceremony organized in Kigali, Rwanda.

“The world needs science, and science needs women.” This is the motto of the “For Women In Science 2021” award, which aims to strengthen women scientists in Africa, in order to enhance their visibility and representation in the science sector. sa 12e The edition just awarded Baby Charmaine Gregret for her advanced research in complementary and alternative medicine as well as her evaluation of natural plant-derived phytochemicals, among others.

Thanks to this award, the Mauritian scholar benefits from financial support and accompaniment in the form of training in leadership, negotiation and communication complementing her academic career to complement her career. “Today, more than ever, the world needs science and science needs women. This is especially true of sub-Saharan Africa. Why deprive ourselves of these talents, when science and innovation are essential levers for growth on the continent?” asks Alexandra Balt, CEO of the L’Oréal Foundation.

Through the L’Oréal and UNESCO Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Program for Women in Science Young Talent, members of the jury, made up of African scientific experts, selected 15 PhD students and 5 post-doctoral students from 17 countries for academic excellence in their work. Together with Laureate Bibi Charmaine Gregret, these selected scholars embody, through their background and research topic, all the diversity and potential of African science.

“We need role models for scientists and girls, and we need to shine a light on the essential scientific work that women scientists are doing around the world. Our goal is to urgently and jointly change the discriminatory tendencies they are victims of!” insisted Shamila Nir Baduel, Assistant Director-General for Science Natural at UNESCO.

Since 2010, the L’Oréal Foundation and UNESCO have already highlighted 161 exceptional scientists, including 13 winners of the International Prize for Women in Science and 134 young talents, Ph.D.s and PhDs, with the goal of increasing the rate of African women researchers, which is estimated at 2.6% worldwide. the scientist.

