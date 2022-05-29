Back home, Air Transat passengers want compensation

The 350 passengers on an Air Transat flight, who had been stranded in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic for 48 hours, finally returned to the country on Saturday evening and many are asking for compensation from the airline.

TVA Nouvel has learned that travelers, who had seen their return flight canceled twice, landed in Montreal around 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, their plane was unable to take off due to a mechanical failure. Passengers had to wait two hours before being asked to return to the hotel. Then a second return flight was canceled, again causing discontent among Quebec travelers.

Some of them have indicated to TVA Nouvelles that they have a definite intention to file a formal complaint. They believe Air Transat has failed its obligations under the Canada Transportation Agency’s Guide to Flight Delays and Cancellations.

According to an Air Transat spokesperson, passengers had received three vouchers worth $15 for supplies at the airport. It was also possible to send communications every 30 minutes to all passengers whose flight was canceled.

