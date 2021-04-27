Senators muzzle canucks

Josh Norris opened the scoring in the first term by defeating Bryden Holtby in a two-to-one race. Norris’ goal is his 14th this season.

The Canucks team responded less than 5 minutes later when Ole Golliffe scored a hijacked shot, defeating the alertness of goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg. It is the second goal in the Finnish defender’s career.

It was Drake Patherson in the end who scored the winning goal for the sans team. Brady Tkachuk handed him the disc in the box and he didn’t miss his chance. Patterson now has 17 goals this season, the first in the Senate in this regard, with a draw with Connor Brown.

In the win, Hogberg halted 25 of the 26 rounds aimed at him.

Meanwhile, Braden Holtby failed twice in 27 rounds.

With this setback, the Canucks are now 10 points behind the Montreal Canadiens and fourth in the Northern Division, the latter leading to the playoffs. Travis Green’s team, however, played five fewer matches than Montreal.

Canucks and senators meet in Ottawa on Wednesday in the final game of the season between the two teams.