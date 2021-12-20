Back to Hogwarts | Trailer Unveiled

Muggles (and wizards) note: The highly anticipated trailer for the 20th anniversary shows of the Harry Potter films has just been released.

released in 1is being Next January at Crave in Canada, Harry Potter 20y Anniversary: ​​Back to Hogwarts It will bring together many actors from the saga including the translators of the three main characters Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley) and of course Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter).

In the trailer, we see Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), and dozens of other actors gathered in the grand Hogwarts auditorium in a festive atmosphere.

Other sequences show interviews in pairs or in small groups as well as footage from the shoots.

“What scares me the most is the feeling that the most important thing in our lives has been accomplished,” says Daniel Radcliffe. In the end, that’s not the case, he says.

We also learned that Ralph Fiennes’ little sister strongly urged him to accept the role of Voldemort, a character he did not know. “You have to do it,” she told him.

The trailer concludes with Rupert Grint’s words: “We are a family. We will always be a part of each other’s lives. A family that all Harry Potter fans feel they belong to.”