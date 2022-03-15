Baghdad’s top scorer, Bounedjah, eliminated Al-Sadd from the Prince’s Cup

Returning to the starting lineup after a week’s hiatus, Baghdad Bounedjah reduced the score at the end of the match against Al Duhail (3-2) in the Amir Cup semi-finals. A goal could not avoid eliminating Al Sadd at this stage in the competition.

Al Sadd was crowned the league, and it had the opportunity this afternoon to continue playing the cup double in the Amir Cup semi-finals, which was held against Al Duhail. However, the dam faced Dolphin, and was dammed from the first minutes of the encounter. Dominance for the visitors was rewarded from the seventh minute of play through the mediator of Tunisian international midfielder Ferjani Sassi. However, Bounedjah’s teammates managed to score thanks to the goal of former Olympique de Marseille player Andre Ayew (33). However, Al Duhail continued to dominate the debate and found himself rewarded by regaining the advantage before the break thanks to Kenya international Michael Olunga (44).

On his return from the locker room, Al Sadd found themselves at the age of 10 after sending off their central defender Pedro Miguel, allowing former Djamel Belmadi to consolidate their advantage in the score after a brace from Ferjani Sassi (80). At the end of the match, it ended up cutting the score thanks to Algerian international Baghdad Bounedjah. And the latter managed to hit a wonderful cross from his teammate Abdel Karim Hassan, which did not leave a chance for the rival goalkeeper Salah Zakaria. A goal that does not allow his club to maintain the hope of qualifying in the Prince Cup final. Al Sadd lost three goals to two, which allowed Al Duhail to join Al Gharafa in the final after qualifying against Al Wakra (4-1). A meeting in which Sufian Hani got two assistants.

Bounedjah’s goal against Al Duhail:

