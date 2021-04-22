Barcelona Championship: Another expected shock between Felix Auger-Aliassem and Denis Shapovalov

Felix Auger-Aliassim will meet fellow countryman and good friend Denis Shapovalov at the tournament’s clay stadium in Barcelona this week in Spain.

Also read: Short clip in singles in Monte Carlo by Félix Auger-Aliassime

Also read: A Day in the Water by Félix Auger-Aliassime

The 20-year-old Quebec finished that all-Canadian meeting by defeating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in three sets of 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Wednesday in the second round.

This will be the fifth encounter at the ATP circuit between Auger-Aliassim, 20e To the world, Shapovalov, 14e.

Quebec won their only clay match, in Madrid, in 2019. He was also the one to win their last duel, at the start of the year, at the Australian Open. In Melbourne, he eliminated the 22-year-old Ontarians in three sets of 7-5, 7-5 and 6-3 in the third round. Meanwhile, Shapovalov won the other two fencers on solid ground.

“It’s always difficult to play against him.” “I hope I have a good game and that we can have a good fight,” said Auger Eliassem in an interview with UbiTennis after winning the second round.

Quebec worked hard in his first tournament match. In fact, I needed three tours, 2 hours, and 5 minutes to get to De Musetti, 87e In the world.

Taking advantage of a pass for the 32nd round, Auger-Aliassem made four double faults in the match and dropped serve twice. However, he succeeded in return, making five fractures on 12 occasions. He gets 58% of the points played, or 92 of the possible 159 points.

“I’m glad I won, but things were difficult sometimes in the game.” Auger-Aliassem said I faced more breakouts in the second set, stiffened them and tried to stay calm and find solutions.

“There were ups and downs, but I’m happy with the way it ended. Sometimes you don’t play your best tennis, but you have to believe in it and have the courage to fight to get there.”

Also see