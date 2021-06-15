Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton: Secretly Married?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton would have said “yes” in secret? Rumor has it that the No Doubt star has been seen wearing what looks like a wedding ring.

The singer was out with her sweetheart in Santa Monica, California this Saturday and many of her fans were noticing that she was wearing a diamond ring alongside her engagement ring, as shown in the photos.

Rumors surfaced just a day after the singer was “kidnapped” by her family and friends to attend a bachelor party, and posted his photos on Instagram. “You’re going to get married,” she wrote in the caption.

However, Blake Shelton, meanwhile, was without a wedding ring, and representatives of the couple have not yet commented on the speculation. The singer had previously hinted that he let his wife plan the wedding because he was completely confident in her. “I want her to do all of these things because she’s going to be awesome. She’s in the middle of planning, she’s thinking about everything,” he told USA Today.