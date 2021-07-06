Formula 1: The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled again

Tuesday, July 6, 2021. 01:32

(Update : Tuesday, July 6, 2021. 9:25 a.m.)

MELBOURNE, Australia – The Australian Grand Prix has been canceled because Formula 1 organizers and executives have been unable to reach a compromise over travel restrictions and quarantine issues linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race has been moved from its usual setting for the start of the Formula 1 season on March 21, and has been postponed to the weekend of November 19-21.

The 2020 Australian Grand Prix, at Melbourne’s Albert Park, was canceled at the last minute in March as the pandemic began to spread.

This was announced by Victoria State Sports Minister Martin Bakula and Australian Grand Prix general manager Andrew Westacott on Tuesday.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced his cancellation earlier today when he said hosting such important events was “extremely challenging” due to low attendance, Australian vaccination and restrictions on international travel.

Australia’s Grand Prix Corporation has submitted a safety plan to the Australian government, stating that the event can be held safely with drivers and team members in a biologically safe environment.

Formula 1 already has a race scheduled in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 7, leaving little time for a possible two-week hotel quarantine before the race in November.