Basiurity Flowers | Montreal Magazine

In 2020-2021, Vegas Golden Knights striker Max Pasciuretti is enjoying the best campaign of his career.

With 51 points in 48 games, the former Montreal Canadiens captain has to go through a first season collecting more than one point in a single match.

However, it is not his attacking stats that impress his coach, but rather his desire to improve.

“I think Pasuretti is having a very good season. At the press conference that followed his workout,” Peter DeBore said Tuesday, “He is open-minded when it comes to adding strings to his bow, both in attack and defense.”

“He became an amazing 200-foot player. He is no longer just a simple shooter. He has become a much more difficult player to face in the attacking area.”

DeBoer noted that not all experienced players have the same position as the 32-year-old.

The driver said, “He’s really responsive and he’s studying the best he can do to be a better hockey player.” It looks like it should be automatic for all players, but it isn’t. There are veterans who have made a lot of money and are no longer forcing themselves to improve while they are happy with the status quo. “

Basuretti and Golden Knights have five more matches in their regular season. The Nevada team currently sits in First Division West Division, two points ahead of the Colorado Avalanche.