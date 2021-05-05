“Groundhog Day” for the cultural community in Quebec

Premier Legault on Tuesday announced a relaxation of sanitary regulations in Capitale-Nationale and Chaudière-Appalaches, with the exception of Beauce and Les Etchemins. In particular, cinemas and theaters are allowed to reopen.

There is no time for Bill Murray’s old successes in upcoming shows, however, identifies Robin Plamondon, who will reopen his theaters on Friday May 14th.

It will be an overly full summer, we can talk about a flood of new things , Confirms. In addition to having to keep up with the showcase of the releases of the last few weeks, he must really prepare for the arrival of the summer novelties.

We’ve also lost the pre-Oscars period, and it’s usually a very busy time, people filling the cinema. We expect these customers when our rooms reopen.

So just started a ten-day sprint, we have to set up the programming and remind the staff.

Le Clap Cinemas’ General Manager Robin Plamondon sits in one of the adjustable armchairs. Photo: Radio Canada / Nicole Germann

There is no popcorn

However, this sense of urgency is almost imperceptible in Levis cinemas as they will remain closed.

The owner of Cinéma Des Chutes and Lido in Levis, Sylvain Gilbert, has decided once again not to open it due to the ban on the sale of food that will be consumed at the site. And he thinks it wouldn’t be helpful for him to open his rooms.

Back on the boards

Théâtre le Périscope will host the theater Apple tree Starting from May 20.

On Trident’s side, we have not yet been able to confirm the date of the return, but its technical director guarantees this The artists are ready They yearn to find their audience.

The only confirmation we can give you today is our adaptation of the novel. Monster for his mother By David Goodrault. Adaptation directed by Isabel Hubert and directed by Hughes Freenet Adds Ms. Olivier, who promises more news very soon.

Finally, the Museum of Civilization plans to reopen on May 20 with a Mayan exhibit on the history of one of the world’s greatest civilizations.

With information from Christian Latortue