Manchester City advance after a sweltering night in Madrid

The winner of the first leg at home, Manchester City managed to qualify after an exciting match at the Wanda Metropolitano (0-0). A performance in which the Colchoneros crowded the citizens to ten at the end of the match.

Sadly, City managed to snatch their ticket to the semi-finals. Pep Guardiola’s players started the match with one goal difference at the start, and dominated Real Madrid in terms of chances. A dominance that could have turned into an advantage after a move initiated by Riyad Mahrez. The latter, left at the back of the opponent’s defense, managed to pass Phil Foden’s cross, putting it on the left side, which serves Gundogan in the axle. The German international saw his shot at Oblak’s left post (30′). Thus, Mahrez and the citizens will succeed in obtaining many clear opportunities without being able to open the scoring before returning to the locker room.

Atlético, having sparked the fans’ fire, returned to the stadium with clearer offensive intentions after being ridiculed in the first leg 5-5-0 without any shots in the first leg. A radical change of faith in the game is evidenced by the chance of Antoine Griezmann who saw his recovery graze at Ederson’s left post (57′). Colchoero pushed, and the citizens doubt they can dispense with Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, both injured after about an hour. Pressure is building on City’s shoulders, allowing Atletico to have several clear chances to grab extra time at home. Among these clear chances, we find that of Rodrigo de Paul (77 minutes) or Mateus Cunha (86 minutes). Close to a mental breakdown, the Skyblues side lost football by doubling down on technical fouls, leaving a new air gap in doubt for a crucial Champions League game. However, Ederson will be able to keep his family alive after several miraculous interventions.

In a lively atmosphere, the referee decided to add nine minutes of extra time, during which Gundogan thought he had found the error after a great team effort saved by Oblak (90 + 6). Immediate response to a free kick from Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco who saw Ederson distracted his attempt. A tense end to the match since Atletico will be reduced to ten after Felipe exploded for a foul on Phil Foden (90+1). All before seeing Diego Simeone come alive on the bench as he entered the field before receiving a yellow card to calm down defender Stefan Savic.

Additional time will take ten minutes, during which several citizen players including Mahrez and Cancelo will be warned. Stampede, Manchester City knows not to break, and therefore confirms the validity of his presence in the Champions League semi-finals after this 0-0 draw. Thus, Pep Guardiola’s players will find Karim Benzema’s Real Madrid team, which they ousted in the eighth final, which was held in the summer of 2020 in Lisbon (4-2, nets). Thus, the Mancún managed to qualify for the semi-finals for the second time in a row, thus keeping all chances of their first Continental title which would net a victory during this long-awaited shock.

On the Algerian side, the satisfaction is doubled because two Algerian players will simultaneously participate in the Champions League semi-finals (Mandy for Villarreal, Mahrez for City). The first in the history of most club competitions. Appointed at the end of April at the beginning of May to determine whether the adventure will continue at the Stade de France for our representatives.

DZfoot