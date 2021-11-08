Enoch artist Lakolok wins Sopi Prize and $100,000

The multidisciplinary designer, based in Iqaluit, took home a $100,000 prize during a ceremony at the National Gallery of Canada on Saturday night.

In addition to the pride this recognition affords her, Lakuluk Williamson Bathory did not fail to underscore the fragility of the artist’s condition, from the top priorities In an area where the cost of living is three times higher than anywhere else in Canada.

This award means above all that I am able to support my family thanks to my work as an artist and I am very proud of it. , commented on the winner surrounded by her family visiting Ottawa.

The jury was made up of Canadian trustees and international jurors. In the statement, they indicated that Ms. Williamson Bathory It has provocatively changed the frame of reference for contemporary art .

Narrative Repossession

Originally from Greenland (A new window) By her mother, Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory was born and raised in Saskatoon. She moved to Iqaluit after graduating from university 17 years ago. During college, I always said I would work for and with the Inuit , supporting the winner, who is also a poet, actress, narrator, and writer.

Clearly uncompromising, arouse the need for it Reframing one’s storytelling trying to Decolonization And he’s thrilled that another Greenland Inuit writer, Niviaq Korneliussen, won the Nordic Council’s Grand Prize for Literature for the first time on November 2.

The Inuit have seen their stories told by others […]. So for us, telling our stories and using creativity in new ways is taking back space for our stories. Quote from:Lakuluk Williamson Bathory, Artist, Subi Award Winner 2021

Its main effects? my family! , responds to Mrs. Williamson Bathory. Since her childhood immersed in tales exchanged between parents and friends, she has maintained a taste of storytelling that she uses in various media in a very personal language.

See also Grey's Anatomy Actor Ready To Take Off Broadway Action “Nannuppugut!” (2021) by Laakkuluk Williamson Bathory consisting of polar bear skin on a wooden frame, elastic ropes and video presentation. Photo: Becca Wallace, MBAC

Unclassifiable, oscillating between performance, composition and conceptual approach, his artwork distinguished thanks touaajeerneq, which is the ancestral dance of the Greenland Masks that consists of telling stories through the organization of three elements: fear, humor and sexuality. This clown figure wonders what humanity is The artist, also winner of the 2018 Dora Mavor Moore Award, summarizes the piece Chinese: These sharp tools.

She will devote the next few months to producing a virtual reality film based on her own poems, as well as creating an installation for the TransAmériques Festival (FTA) in Montreal.

Group exhibition at NGC

The Sobey Art Prize, now in its 20th year, is jointly administered by the Sobey Arts Foundation and the National Gallery of Canada (NGC).

It is awarded annually and highlights promising emerging Canadian artists on the international scene by dedicating a group exhibition to them.

The other four finalists – Lorna Bauer, Remy Bellevue, Gabi Dow and Rajni Pereira – each received $25,000. The work of the five finalists will be shown at the Canadian National Gallery until February 2022.

The other 20 candidates received $10,000 each.