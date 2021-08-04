Tech

Battlefield 2042 beta system requirements have been revealed

August 4, 2021
Jillian Castillo

While awaiting release Battlefield 2042 next october, EA games And Dice A technical test will be organized in a few days, which is a closed beta that allows developers in particular check that via play Between PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and between PS4 and Xbox One.

To join this beta, there is no registration, you must have account EA games With a demo profile and a compatible device of course. But on PC, Players wonder if their setup will be enough to run This ambitious battle 2042The studios offer the answer:

Minimum configuration Recommended configuration
Operating System Windows 10 64 bit
Healer Intel Core i5-6600K
where
AMD FX-8350		 Intel Core i7-4790
where
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
where
AMD Radeon RX 560 (4 Go)		 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 2060
where
AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (8 Go)
RAM 8 go ram 16 go ram
DirectX Version 12
Internet connection 512 kbps


These configurations are only valid for technical testing, which will take place from August 12-15., and may change before launch Battlefield 2042 Next October 22. You can pre-order the game at 59.99 euros on Amazon.

