Fortnite Week 13 Season 5 missions have leaked

The legendary Street Fighter Chun-Li and Ryu have officially entered Fortnite! Here’s all the information you need to know to unlock these new cosmetic items.

In recent months, Epic Games has not skimped on crossovers between its Fortnite headline and the popular licenses, mostly pop culture.

So far there has been something for everyone from Marvel to Star Wars via Halo or Tron. Now it’s the Street Fighter that Epic has set its sights on, presenting players with the best potential candidates “Try to secure the zero point.”.

Perhaps the highlight of this engaging new collaboration is the arrival of the Ryu and Chun-Li skins, which will allow players to shine on the island.

How to unlock Street Fighter, Ryu and Chun-Li themes?

After a brief period Leakage indicates their arrivalAnd Ryu and Chun-Li have officially entered Fortnite. To restore these shapes, nothing could be simpler, you just have to venture into the store, V-bucks in hand.

Rio

Chun Li

Ryu and Chun Lee together

Best of all, each leather comes with a back attachment and an expression. Thus Ryu is introduced with his traditional white outfit, combat variant, punching bag backpack accessory, and a popular expression for fans, Shoryuken.

Haddokin! The legendary fighters Ryu and Chun-Li from @Street Fighter You arrive on the island as the next group of hunters 👊 Get them now! pic.twitter.com/07PEdq2r56 – Fortnite (FortniteGame) February 21, 2021

Chun-Li comes with her traditional outfit, Nostalgia variant, Super-Arcade rear prop, and Lightning Kick emote, which is instantly recognizable to any Street Fighter fan.

For those for whom all of this is not enough, packages are also available. Ryu and Chun-Li packs add a loading screen to the menu, while Gear Packs feature two axes, Seven-Star Bane and Brawler Panel, as well as Sumo-Torpedo Glider.