Vaccine premium, not for Walmart employees in Quebec

US giant Walmart will now offer $150 to all of its employees in the US who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to encourage them to take the gesture. However, this bonus is not offered to Quebec workers.

Company spokeswoman Felicia Pfeffer responded in an email.

A situation that upsets some employees in Quebec with whom Newspaper discussed yesterday. They preferred not to reveal their names to avoid revenge, but they also wished to take advantage of this bonus.

Twice in the United States

To encourage its employees to get vaccinated, the brand has decided to double the amount of the vaccine premium in the United States. It goes from $75 to $150.

This program will be valid until October 4th. Employees who have already received their dose will receive a second check for $75 on August 19.

The company also offers its workers two paid hours to get the vaccine, and the company gives up to three days of paid vacation for any adverse reactions from the vaccine.

The return of the mask

Last week, Walmart management announced various guidelines to better protect its workers.

In May, remember that the retailer announced the end of the obligation to wear a mask in its US stores where it was allowed by law for vaccinated people.

On July 30, Walmart revised some of its guidelines due to the risks surrounding the transmission of the delta variant of COVID-19 on US soil. The department has asked all of its employees to wear a mask in areas where the number of cases is rising sharply.

For customers, the retailer strongly suggests, without being obligatory, to also wear a face covering when shopping.

In a press release, Walmart, which says it is following recommendations from the federal public health agency (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), is concerned about the development of the pandemic.

– With AFP