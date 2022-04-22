BC: Bell expands Internet access over pure fiber

High-speed internet services will be offered to 44,000 homes and other businesses in Guelph

Guelph, Ontario, April 21, 2022 Bell Corporation today announced the expansion of its pure fiber Internet service to Guelph homes and businesses. Part of Bell’s Accelerated Capital Expenditure Program on Next Generation National Grid Infrastructure, the expansion program will provide network broadband access to nearly 44,000 additional locations in Guelph .2024.

This broadband network expansion program, fully funded by Bell, will provide fast, high-capacity 100% fiber connections with Internet download speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps and access to key Bell services, such as Fibe TV. The project is part of Bell’s historic capital expenditure program of nearly $10 billion over two years, now in its final year, to accelerate the deployment of 5G fiber broadband networks and rural areas.

“This is great news for Guelph. On behalf of the city, I want to thank Bill for this major expansion. This will provide our growing community with fast and reliable internet connections. They will help us stay connected, thus meeting the needs of businesses as well as the needs of our citizens for remote work and school, as well as entertainment These connections will also allow us to keep in touch with each other.”

Cam Guthrie, Mayor of Guelph

“We know that fast, reliable internet connections are more important than ever. As part of our long-term goal of connecting Canadians in communities across Ontario and our coverage area, we are proud to offer pure fiber connections and our world-class internet and TV services to more homes and businesses. Guelph. »

Bruce Furlong, Senior Vice President, Bell Network

ABOUT BEL

Bell is Canada’s largest telecommunications company. They provide an advanced array of wireless broadband, television, Internet, media and business communications services across the country. Founded in Montreal in 1880, The Bell Company is the exclusive property of BCE Inc. To find out more, we invite you to visit Bill where BCE.ca.

in frame Best of allWe invest in a better world and a better tomorrow by supporting the social and economic prosperity of our societies while adhering to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. This includes the Bell Let’s Talk Initiative, which promotes mental health in Canada through national awareness and anti-stigma campaigns such as Bell Let’s Talk Day and through significant funding for care, community access, research and workplace leadership initiatives across the country. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca/LetsTalk.

Media Inquiries

Jacqueline Michaels

[email protected]

Tweet embed

Investor questions

Richard Binjian

[email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including statements regarding network deployment plans and projected capital expenditures, and the expected benefits from them, including as part of our capital expenditure program. Two-year accelerated investment plans for the deployment of rural fiber, 5G and rural broadband networks, our business expectations, goals, strategic plans, priorities, and other data that are not historical events. All such forward-looking statements are made in accordance with the “safe harbor provisions” under applicable Canadian securities laws and United States law. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on various assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from our expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events, and we caution readers of the risks of reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release describe our expectations as of the date of this release, and are therefore subject to change after that date. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, even as a result of new information, the occurrence of future events, or for any other reason. Our network deployment plans and our projected capital expenditures and benefits are at risk and, accordingly, there can be no guarantee that our network deployment plans will be completed, that our planned capital expenditures will be, nor that the benefits expected from them will be realized. Completion of our deployment plans for networks assumes, among other things, the availability of sufficient equipment, labor and capital, and the value of our planned capital expenditures assumes that we will be able to access or generate the necessary sources of capital. However, there is no certainty regarding the availability of necessary equipment, labor and capital sources, which means that our actual network deployments and capital expenditures can differ materially.Current forecast. For more details regarding the assumptions and risks underlying some of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to BCE Inc. (BCE) Annual 2021 MD&A dated March 3, 2022 and to BCE Inc. press release. dated February 3, 2022 to announce the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, submitted by BCE with the Canadian provincial securities regulators (available at Sedar.com) and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (available at SEC.gov). These documents are also available at BCE.ca.